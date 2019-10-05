Loading articles...

Ethiopians celebrate religious festival in the capital

Ethiopians participate in the annual Irrecha thanksgiving festival in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The annual Irrecha festival of Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, attracted millions from across Ethiopia and was held in the capital for the first time after 150 years on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Hundreds of thousands of people in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa are celebrating a religious festival widely seen as promoting peace and unity.

The annual Irrecha festival is a thanksgiving event for the Oromo, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group. But the colorful event attracts revelers from other ethnic groups.

In recent years the festival has been politically charged, with people using the opportunity to voice dissent against the governing party. Some in the crowd Saturday displayed signs expressing opposition to the government of reformist leader Abiy Ahmed over concerns.

Several people were killed in the 2016 event following a stampede as police dispersed anti- government protesters. The unrest that followed led to the resignation of Abiy’s predecessor.

