Egyptian authorities arrest police officer over abuse claims

CAIRO — Egyptian authorities have arrested a policeman pending an investigation into claims he beat up a lawyer in a Nile Delta city over a parking dispute.

The office of the Egypt’s chief prosecutor, Hamada el-Sawy, said in a statement late Friday it had ordered the officer’s arrest and detention for four days.

The incident sparked controversy after a picture of lawyer Ahmed Alwan went viral on social media earlier this week.

The image showed Alwan’s right eye swollen, and a large gash with blood coming out under his left eye.

Dozens of lawyers gathered Thursday outside a police station in the city of Mahala el-Kubra, demanding the arrest of the officer.

The incident is the latest in a series of alleged police abuse.

The Associated Press

