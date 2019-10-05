Loading articles...

Police investigate shooting in West Toronto neighbourhood

Side view of a Toronto Police Service cruiser with its emergency lights on. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident in the West Toronto neighbourhood of Wallace-Emerson.

Police said they were called to the Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue area for a report of gunshots at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigator said a male was seen with a firearm and was reportedly shooting at another person.

When officers arrived, they found an injured male in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to the hospital.

Police would not specify what kind of injuries the male had.

Two men were also seen fleeing the scene, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

 

 

 

