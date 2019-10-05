Loading articles...

Climate activists block a Paris mall in call for action

Extinction Rebellion climate activists protest at the shopping center "Italie 2", in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

PARIS — Climate activists in Paris have entered and blocked a Paris shopping mall.

Hundreds of protesters from Xtinction Rebellion mingled with some members of the Yellow Vest movement and entered the “Italie Deux” centre in the south of the French capital Saturday morning.

Shops closed as demonstrators locked the mall doors and barricaded themselves inside. Banners were deployed, some saying “radical ecology, death to capitalism.”

Dozens of police mobilized outside the mall to monitor the ongoing protest.

One climate activist who would only give her first name Clea, said: “It is time to change the situation and to say our society is going to a terrible disaster for humanity. We want to show we are here and we don’t ever give up.”

The Associated Press

