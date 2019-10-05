Loading articles...

Car drives through gate at Georgia military base, 3 killed

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Authorities say a man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and collided with a security barrier, killing himself and two passengers.

The incident occurred Friday night after the vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate and refused to stop.

News outlets report the car then crashed through the gate, prompting guards to activate a security barrier to keep the vehicle from advancing. The speeding vehicle then hit the barrier.

According to a news release, the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was rushed to Houston Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities said none of the men killed were affiliated with the base.

Their names are not being released until their families have been notified.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
All lanes WB QEW at Guelph Line have Re-OPENED, following an earlier collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:00 PM
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more