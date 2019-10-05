Loading articles...

Cameroon leader and supporters freed from prison

YAOUNDXC9, Cameroon — Cameroon’s main opposition leader, supporters and other political prisoners have been freed after the country’s president brought an end of proceedings against them.

Cameroon Renaissance Movement leader Maurice Kamto was greeted by thousands of supporters Saturday upon release from the Yaounde prison. He declined comment.

Kamto and hundreds of his party members were arrested early this year after taking part in peaceful protests over alleged irregularities in the Oct. 7 election that saw longtime President Paul Biya easily win a seventh term. Official results said Kamto finished a distant second. He says he won.

The release came a day after Biya ordered the military court to halt the prosecutions as part of a national dialogue intended to restore peace in the west African nation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened EB 401 approaching the DVP express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:00 PM
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more