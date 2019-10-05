Brazilian leader orders police, navy to probe oil spills

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has instructed federal police and the navy to join an investigation of oil spills that have contaminated parts of the northeast coast in recent weeks.

The order, published in an official gazette on Saturday, escalates a probe into the pollution that environmental officials say has affected coastal waters and dozens of beaches.

Authorities say they have not determined the origin of the oil, which has killed some turtles and forced bathers and fishermen to stay away from contaminated areas.

State oil company Petrobras has conducted an analysis and says the spilled oil isn’t the type that it produces.

Bolsonaro is urging security forces involved in the investigation to provide a preliminary assessment early next week.

The Associated Press