A year after limo crash killed 20, memorial is unveiled
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 5, 2019 6:07 am EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, mourners leave St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church during calling hours for Schoharie limousine crash victims; Abigail (King) Jackson, Adam "Action" Jackson, Mary (King) Dyson, Robert J. Dyson, Allison A. King, Amy (King) Steenburg, Axel J. Steenburg and Richard Steenburg Jr., in Amsterdam, N.Y. A memorial to the 20 people killed when a stretch limousine blew through an intersection at the bottom of a long hill and barreled into an earthen embankment a year ago is being unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the crash site in upstate New York. (John Carl D'Annibale/The Albany Times Union via AP, File)
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — A memorial to the 20 people killed when a limousine barrelled into an embankment a year ago is being unveiled at the rural upstate New York crash site.
The memorial featuring 20 stones in a semicircle is to be viewed privately by family members and first responders Saturday morning. The public is welcome Sunday.
Each stone features a plaque bearing the name of a person killed in the Oct. 6, 2018, crash near a country store in Schoharie (skoh-HEHR’-ee).
The 17 passengers were on a birthday outing when the limo blew through an intersection at the bottom of a long hill. The driver and two pedestrians also were killed.
Organizers of the memorial say it’s important that the 20 people never be forgotten.