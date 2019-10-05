Loading articles...

10 injured in blast in India-administered Kashmir

NEW DELHI — Police say at least 10 people were injured in a grenade blast near a government building in India-administered Kashmir.

A police statement says the blast on Saturday occurred near the office of a civil administrator in southern Anantnag town.

The statement says the injured included a police official and a journalist.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

