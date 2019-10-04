Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman sentenced in death of boy who wouldn't eat hot dog
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 11:51 pm EDT
WICHITA, Kan. — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison in the death of her 2-year-old son after he refused to eat a hot dog.
Elizabeth Woolheater of Wichita was sentenced Friday for the May 2018 death of Anthony Bunn.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the 24-year-old Woolheater pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. She was sentenced to 19 years and five months.
The boy died two days after he was beaten unconscious. Woolheater said she hit the boy for not eating the hot dog and then heard her boyfriend, Lucas Diel, hitting him more.
Diel, who denied hitting the boy, is serving a 49-year sentence for second-degree murder.
This story corrects the spelling of the boyfriend’s last name to Diel instead of Diehl in the initial references to him.
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
The Associated Press
