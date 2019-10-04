Loading articles...

Ukraine reviews case into company that employed Biden son

Last Updated Oct 4, 2019 at 6:47 am EDT

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General says that his office is reviewing all the cases that were closed by his predecessors, including several ones related to the owner of a gas company where former vice-president Joe Biden’s son sat on the board.

Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters Friday that prosecutors are auditing all the case that were closed or dismissed by the former prosecutors including several ones related to Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the gas company Burisma that hired Hunter Biden in 2014.

A possible investigation into Burisma came to light last month when a whistleblower revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call asked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to resume the probe into Joe Biden and his son. The July 25 call has since triggered an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 40 minutes ago
SB 404 approaching Sheppard collectors, only one lane is open because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:14 AM
Thursday’s morning low was 8.4°C. As of 5am this morning it’s 8.2°C at #Toronto YYZ Coolest morning so far but wait…
Latest Weather
Read more