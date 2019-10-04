Loading articles...

UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

John Kleinhenz, a 21-year GM employee, pickets outside the General Motors Fabrication Division, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Parma, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DETROIT — A top union negotiator says bargainers are making progress on a contract that could end a 19-day strike against General Motors.

United Auto Workers Vice-President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) says in a letter to local officials Friday that talks have advanced on health care and a path for temporary workers to get full-time jobs.

But he says wages, job security, skilled trades jobs and pensions remain unsettled.

Dittes says they’ll keep working into the weekend in an effort to reach a tentative agreement.

About 49,000 UAW members walked off their jobs on Sept. 16 when contract talks slowed. The strike has shut down GM production in the U.S. and forced factories in Canada and Mexico to close.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Avenue collectors - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
*UPDATED 3:18pm: Frost Advisories expanded for tonight into K-W, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford. A few degrees warmer…
Latest Weather
Read more