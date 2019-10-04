Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trump signs proclamation restricting visas for uninsured
by Colleen Long, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 9:20 pm EDT
President Donald Trump speaks at the Young Black Leadership Summit 2019 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Kearyn Bolin, back left, of Texas State University listens. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation requiring immigrants to show they can afford health care before they can be granted visas.
The proclamation was announced Friday. It says immigrants will be barred from entering the U.S. unless they are to be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering or have enough financial resources to pay for any medical costs.
It applies to people seeking visas abroad — not those in the U.S. already.
It applies to spouses and parents of U.S. citizens, but not children.
The Trump administration earlier this year also made changes to regulations that would deny green cards to migrants who use forms of public assistance.