Trump busts another norm; GOP responds with silence, support

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders have had two reactions to President Donald Trump’s public call for a foreign government to investigate political rival Joe Biden: silence and support.

Several House and Senate leaders stayed mum Thursday as Trump escalated the controversy that has fueled an impeachment inquiry and plowed through another norm of American politics. Foreign interference in elections has long been viewed as a threat to U.S. sovereignty and democracy.

The responses followed a familiar pattern in the Trump era. As the president broke another political barrier, his party leaders made no public effort to rein him in. Critics have argued that reaction has only emboldened the president while damaging the party and the presidency. Trump allies argue the president’s rule-breaking rhetoric is not as important as his policies, which they support.

Nicholas Riccardi And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

