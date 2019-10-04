The Latest: Alaska responders seek bear in nonfatal mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on bear mauling in Alaska (all times local):

Alaska authorities are returning to the scene of a nonfatal bear mauling to look for the animal, which might have been shot.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Ken Marsh says responders also plan to post signs warning about an aggressive brown bear.

Troopers say 21-year-old Casey Bradford of Haines was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night following the attack along the Chilkat River.

Bradford and his 55-year-old father, Scott Bradford, were heading to their boat after moose hunting when the bear came out of the brush and attacked Casey Bradford from behind.

Troopers say the bear released its grip and ran off after Scott Bradford shot his rifle over the animal. The the father tried to shoot the bear, but it’s unknown if it was struck.

Troopers say the Bradfords made it to their vehicle and drove to a medical facility.

Scott Bradford did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

