The Célinaissance: How Celine Dion became cool

Celine Dion attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. GETTY IMAGES/Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)

In today’s Big Story podcast, Céline Dion has been many things throughout her career, but “cool” has rarely been one of them. As one of the bestselling artists to call this country home, and an unabashedly proud Canadian and Quebecer, Céline should have won us all over long ago. But she never quite broke through to the more cynical younger generation.

Until that generation stopped being cynical, that is. It turns out Céline Dion was always cool. She was just waiting for us to come to her. And over the past few years, we have, by the millions.

GUEST: Suzannah Showler, the Walrusem>

