Sri Lanka court allows candidate to keep citizenship
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 9:11 am EDT
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lankan court has dismissed a case seeking the cancellation of the citizenship of presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for him to register as a candidate in a November election.
Two civil activists had asked the Court of Appeal to withdraw Rajapaksa’s citizenship, saying he renounced it in 2003 to become a U.S citizen and regained it two years later in an irregular manner.
The three-judge panel on Friday unanimously rejected the case, saying it had no merit.
Rajapaksa, a brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, is a front-runner in the Nov. 16 presidential balloting. Nominations for the election will be accepted on Monday.
Only citizens can contest presidential elections.
The Associated Press
