Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp from WB Gardiner to be closed until spring 2020

The next round of construction on the downtown portion of the Gardiner Expressway begins Friday night, shutting down a major off-ramp until next spring.

Starting at 11:59 p.m., the Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp from the westbound Gardiner will be closed.

The ramp is being replaced as part of the rehabilitation work along the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

To get ready for that work, the westbound expressway will be reduced to two lanes from the DVP to just west of the Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

During the ramp closure, drivers will have to use the westbound Gardiner York-Bay-Yonge off-ramp or the southbound DVP ramp to Richmond Street.

Crews will work mostly around-the-clock to speed up the project and reduce the length of construction.

The City said the next phase of construction on the Gardiner itself between Jarvis and Cherry streets is set to start later this month. During this work, the expressway will be reduced to two lanes each way between York Street and the DVP.