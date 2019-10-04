School bus driver charged after allegedly driving erratically on Highway 403

A school bus driver has been charged after he was allegedly seen driving erratically on Highway 403 in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen alleging a school bus had been seen driving “all over the road.”

Officers stopped the school bus and charged a 59-year-old man from Burlington with careless driving. The man’s licence was also suspended for three days because his Blood Alcohol Level read over zero.

Schmidt said there were no other passengers onboard the school bus at the time.

Under to province’s zero-tolerance laws for commercial vehicle licences, school bus drivers are prohibited from having any presence of alcohol, cannabis or other drugs in their blood when behind the wheel.