Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Samsung Electronics says it has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China.

Samsung said in an emailed statement Friday that it “has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou” in China in late September.

It says the decision was part of its ongoing efforts to “enhance efficiency in our production facilities.”

The company says it’s following appropriate processes under China’s relevant laws to withdraw.

Samsung closed another factory in Tianjin, China, last year.

South Korean media say Samsung’s end of mobile phone production in the world’s largest smartphone market was partly because of rising labour costs in China.

The Associated Press

