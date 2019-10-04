Loading articles...

Putin: Russia helps China build missile warning system

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Black Sea resort of in Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Speaking at an international affairs conference Thursday in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin said Stalin's purges marked a "dark page" in Russia's history. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is helping China build a system warning about ballistic missile launches.

Since Cold War times, only the United States and Russia have had such systems, which involve an array of ground-based radars and space satellites.

The system is essential for early spotting of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Speaking at an international affairs conference Thursday, Putin said that Russia has been helping China develop such a system.

He added that “this is a very serious thing that will radically enhance China’s defence capability.”

His statement signalled a new level of defenceco-operation between the two former Communist rivals, which have developed increasingly close political and military ties.

The Associated Press

