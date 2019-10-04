Loading articles...

Police search for missing 11-year-old vulnerable Pickering girl

Durham police say 11 year old Destiny Johnson was believed to be headed to Scarborough from Pickering. DRP/HO

Durham Regional Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Pickering girl who they believe may be headed to Scarborough.

Police say Destiny Johnson was last seen in the area of Lightfoot Place in the Rosebank Road and Kingston Road neighbourhood of Pickering around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe she was likely headed for the Lawrence Avenue and Northfield Drive area of Scarborough.

Johnson is described as black with a light complexion, standing approximately five-food-two, 100 pounds with a slender build. She has long brown hair in braids with extensions.

Johnson was last seen wearing a school uniform which consisted of a long sleeve white shirt with a school crest in the top left corner and a blue skirt.

Anyone with information on her whearabouts is asked to contact police.

