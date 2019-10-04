Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Plane approaching airport loses power, lands in river
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 7:16 pm EDT
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A small plane on approach to a Pennsylvania airport landed instead in a shallow section of the Susquehanna River a few miles from the Three Mile Island nuclear power station.
Susquehanna Regional Airport Authority executive director Tim Edwards said the pilot and the single-engine plane’s lone passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment. The Federal Aviation Administration says the two on board exited the Piper PA-46 onto a wing.
Edwards says the crash occurred Friday evening, about 2 miles (3 kilometres) upstream from the Three Mile Island station. The plane was approaching Harrisburg International Airport
He says the plane lost engine power somehow.
Edwards doesn’t know where the plane was coming from.
Less than two hours afterward, the plane remained in the water, about 200 feet (60 metres) from shore.