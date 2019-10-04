Loading articles...

North Carolina fair bans mist fans as health measure

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina fair is banning the use of hand-held mist fans to guard against an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease like the one that happened at another fair last month.

A spokeswoman for the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem also says the fair’s lone water ride will be disinfected daily, and drinking fountains will be available inside a building adjacent to the fairgrounds.

Spokeswoman Siobhan Olson says the fair is following guidelines established by the N.C. Department of Agriculture for the fair opening Friday.

State health officials say more than 120 people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease after attending last month’s Mountain State Fair in Fletcher. Health officials said an investigation suggests the outbreak could have been spread by a hot tub display at the fair.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 404 South of 16th, the left lane is blocked with a collision - very slow from Stouffville road.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
As of 8am #Toronto YYZ is at 7.5°C. Coolest morning so far this season. Lots of 7°C and even 6°C in the GTA. Keep i…
Latest Weather
Read more