New round of talks on Nile waters start in Sudanese capital

CAIRO — Irrigation ministers of three key Nile Basin countries are meeting in Sudan’s capital, seeking to resolve differences over Ethiopia’s soon-to-be-finished Blue Nile dam, which Cairo claims threatens its water supply.

The spokesman of Egypt’s irrigation ministry, Muhamed El-Sebai, said the ministers of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia were meeting Friday for two days in Khartoum to discuss Ethiopia’s $5 billion project, which is set to be Africa’s largest hydraulic dam.

Egypt fears the dam could reduce its share of the Nile River, which serves as a lifeline for the country’s 100 million people. Ethiopia has roughly the same population and says the dam will help its economic development. Egypt seeks Sudan’s support in the dispute.

The last round of talks held in Cairo last month failed to make progress.

The Associated Press

