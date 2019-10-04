Teen stabbed in Malvern plaza fight

A teen was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Malvern on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were called at around 12:30 p.m. to a retail plaza in the area of Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue for a report of a male with a knife.

Police said two males were seen fighting and one had been stabbed.

When police arrived, the victim was located and transported to the hospital.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.