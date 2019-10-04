Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mother: Daughter treated like ‘animal’ in Minnesota arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 9:39 am EDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The mother of a 13-year-old girl whose arrest by St. Paul police sparked an angry backlash on social media says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter who has a mental illness.
The woman says her daughter was “basically treated like an animal.” The Associated Press is not naming the mother in order to protect the juvenile’s identity. Video of the arrest captured by a witness shows two white officers struggling to arrest the teen, who’s black, as she screams and thrashes on the floor of a UPS store. The mother has accused the officers of racial bias.
Police say the girl violated a no-trespassing order, ran from police and resisted arrest. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the arrest is “deeply disturbing” and called for an internal police investigation.
The Associated Press
