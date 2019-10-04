Loading articles...

Missing mother's husband seeks dismissal of charges

Fotis Dulos, charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife, appears with his attorney in Stamford Superior Court following a for a pre-trial hearing Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Stamford, Conn. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

STAMFORD, Conn. — The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five has appeared in court to seek the dismissal of charges against him in his wife’s disappearance.

The judge at Friday’s hearing said he would review arguments by prosecutors and the defendant, Fotis Dulos, and revisit the issue later.

The judge also reminded Dulos that a gag order remains in place after prosecutors flagged statements he made to Greek media.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, has been missing since May 24. She and Fotis Dulos were in the middle of a contentious divorce and child custody case.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Police allege they discarded items containing Jennifer Dulos’ blood and took other coverup actions.

