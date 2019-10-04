Loading articles...

Melania Trump visits Grand Teton, cancels Yellowstone tour

MOOSE, Wyo. — Melania Trump visited Grand Teton National Park to promote her youth initiative and the outdoors, but cancelled a trip to nearby Yellowstone National Park due to weather.

The first lady cut short her two-day trip to Wyoming on Friday with snow and a high of 37 degrees forecast at Old Faithful geyser.

Trump and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt visited Grand Teton with fourth- and second-graders from a nearby elementary school. The children gave a presentation on the meaning of the National Park Service’s logo, and they received “Every Kid Outdoors” passes to access more than 2,000 federally operated facilities.

As clouds rolled in over the mountains, White House officials announced Trump would not visit Yellowstone that afternoon “due to the weather forecasts.”

On Thursday, Trump toured Jackson and rafted down the Snake River.

The Associated Press

