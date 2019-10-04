Loading articles...

Maui bans commercial activity in parks on Sundays, holidays

WAILUKU, Hawaii — Maui County plans to prohibit commercial activity in parks on Sunday and official holidays.

The Maui News reported Thursday that the changes to Commercial Ocean Recreational Activity permits were announced by the county Parks and Recreation Department.

Commercial permits cover surfing, kayaking, scuba diving, windsurfing, and kiteboarding lessons, as well as snorkeling tours.

Department officials say the changes will take place in about 30 days to ensure fair use and reduce damage to county parks.

The changes will prohibit commercial activities on holidays recognized by the federal government and Hawaii state government.

Those include national observances such as New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and others.

The list also includes Hawaii holidays such as Prince Kuhio Day and Kamehameha Day.

