Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher after the government reported steady, albeit slowing, job growth last month.

Technology stocks led the way higher in the early going on Friday.

Apple rose 2.1% after a Japanese newspaper reported that the company has asked suppliers to increase production of the latest iPhone.

The mixed report on hiring was enough to calm some nerves on Wall Street following a week of sharp drops caused by weak reports on manufacturing and the service sector.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,927.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150 points, or 0.5%, to 26,344. The Nasdaq added 51 points, or 0.6%, to 7,921.

Bond prices fell slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.

The Associated Press

