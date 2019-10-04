Lawyers expect multi-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case

OTTAWA — Lawyers anticipate a lengthy bail hearing for an RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law.

Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested three weeks ago, made his fourth appearance in Ontario court today via video link.

Defence lawyer Ian Carter says he has received sufficient information from the Crown about the case to begin discussing the timing of a multi-day bail hearing for his client with prosecutor John MacFarlane.

Ortis, a senior RCMP intelligence official, is due back in court next Wednesday when dates for the proceeding might be set.

The 47-year-old is accused of violating three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

Ortis faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

The Canadian Press