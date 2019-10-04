Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawyer: High court won't move trial over Confederate statue
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 11:14 am EDT
NEW ORLEANS — The lawyer for a black man seeking to move his trial from a Louisiana courthouse with a Confederate statue out front says the state’s Supreme Court won’t move the trial.
Niles Haymer says the court denied the appeal by a 6-0 vote. One justice abstained. No reason was given.
Haymer’s client, Ronnie Anderson, faces a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Anderson argues the Confederate monument outside the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse is a “symbol of racial intolerance, oppression and intimidation.”
Lower courts have rejected his efforts. The Advocate reported the judge who rejected Anderson’s request in November said it’s “just a piece of granite,” and the American flag is the only symbol inside the courtroom. The district attorney says the parish tries to ensure colorblind justice.