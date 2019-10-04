Loading articles...

Judge requires more analysis for Kootenai logging project

MISSOULA, Mont. — A federal judge is requiring the U.S. Forest Service to do more analysis on whether planned road closures would actually restrict public use in the area of a proposed logging project in the Kootenai National Forest.

The Forest Service analysis presumed no motorized vehicle access would occur behind berms put in place to block roads in the area of the 57-square mile (148 square kilometre) sale.

Michael Garrity with the Alliance for the Wild Rockies said the organization presented research showing people drive over or around berms.

The Missoulian reports U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy on Thursday sent the case back to the Forest Service with instructions to fully account for the miles of roads in the area and if it’s going to count a road as closed, it must be impassable to motorized vehicles.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

The Associated Press

