Loading articles...

Jeff Koons unveils sculpture for Paris attacks victims

New York-based artist Jeff Koons poses with his wife Justine Wheeler as he unveiled his much-awaited and controversial sculpture "Bouquet of Tulips" dedicated to the victims of the terrorists attacks, in a garden next to the Champs Elysee near the Petit Palais museum in Paris, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS — New York-based pop artist Jeff Koons has unveiled his long-awaited, giant sculpture titled “Bouquet of Tulips” in Paris. The work commemorates the victims of terror attacks that rocked France in 2015 and 2016.

The 12.6-meter (41-foot) sculpture, fashioned from polychromed bronze, stainless steel, and aluminum, portrays a hand clasping a bouquet of balloon-like tulips.

Koons said Friday the “inflatable flowers represent loss, rebirth, and the vitality of the human spirit.”

At an inauguration ceremony attended by some families of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, Koons called the flowers “a symbol that life moves forward.”

Controversy over the placement of the sculpture stalled its installation for years after Koons announced the gift in November 2016. It was finally placed in the gardens of the Champs-Elysees.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 56 minutes ago
New problem SB 404 south of 16th blocking the left lane. Slow from Stouffville rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:20 AM
As of 8am #Toronto YYZ is at 7.5°C. Coolest morning so far this season. Lots of 7°C and even 6°C in the GTA. Keep i…
Latest Weather
Read more