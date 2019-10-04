Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Oct. 7

HBT Financial – Bloomington, Ill., 8.3 million shares, prices $17-$19, managed by Keefe Bruyette Woods/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HBT. Business: Family-owned bank with 64 branches in central and northeastern Illinois.

Vir Biotechnology – San Francisco, Calif., 7.1 million shares, priced $20-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol VIR. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing immunologic therapies for infectious diseases.

The Associated Press

