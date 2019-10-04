Loading articles...

India’s air force says it shot down its own helicopter

NEW DELHI — The new chief of India’s air force says it accidently shot down its own helicopter as it engaged Pakistani fighter planes in an aerial confrontation in Indian-controlled Kashmir in February.

Air Chief Rakesh Singh Bhaduria says the air force is taking punitive action against two officers.

Bhaduria told reporters on Friday that the air force has completed its investigation of the incident.

The Press Trust of India news agency said a surface-to-air missile shot down the Mi-17 aircraft in Kashmir on Feb. 27.

India said its fighter planes hit a militant camp on a heavily forested hilltop in Balakot inside Pakistan. Pakistan said its air force shot down an Indian fighter jet and took an Indian pilot prisoner. He was later released.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
SB 404 approaching Sheppard collectors, only one lane is open because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:14 AM
Thursday’s morning low was 8.4°C. As of 5am this morning it’s 8.2°C at #Toronto YYZ Coolest morning so far but wait…
Latest Weather
Read more