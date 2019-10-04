Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Illegal vape name draws scrutiny as illness spreads
by Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 1:09 am EDT
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2019, file photo shows advertising logos for different cannabis brands posted on the side of a shop on a street lined with wholesale cannabis vape shops in downtown Los Angeles. The vape cartridges that go by the catchy, one-syllable name “Dank” - a slang word for highly potent cannabis - are figuring prominently in the federal investigation to determine what has caused a rash of mysterious and sometimes fatal lung illnesses apparently linked to vaping. The raw materials to produce a Dank vape aren’t hard to find as you can order them from Chinese internet sites or buy the boxes and empty cartridges in shops in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
LOS ANGELES — A shadowy but widely sold illegal marijuana vape is drawing the attention of investigators looking into a rash of mysterious lung illnesses around the country.
Investigators have not identified a culprit in the outbreak but say patients have frequently mentioned using Dank Vapes.
Industry experts say it’s a rogue brand with packaging and hardware easily purchased online.
They warn the marijuana oil in the illegal cartridges is untested and could be tainted with pesticides or other contaminants.
Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana are among the states where authorities have seized tens of thousands of vapes carrying the Dank name.