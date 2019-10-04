Illegal vape name draws scrutiny as illness spreads

LOS ANGELES — A shadowy but widely sold illegal marijuana vape is drawing the attention of investigators looking into a rash of mysterious lung illnesses around the country.

Investigators have not identified a culprit in the outbreak but say patients have frequently mentioned using Dank Vapes.

Industry experts say it’s a rogue brand with packaging and hardware easily purchased online.

They warn the marijuana oil in the illegal cartridges is untested and could be tainted with pesticides or other contaminants.

Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana are among the states where authorities have seized tens of thousands of vapes carrying the Dank name.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press



