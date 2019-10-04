Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Friday after solid gains in hiring last month allayed some of investors’ concerns that the economy was slowing down.

The broad gains erased nearly all the significant losses the market suffered earlier in the week after dismal news on U.S. manufacturing and service industries stoked fears of slower economic growth.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 41.38 points, or 1.4%, to 2,952.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 372.68 points, or 1.4%, to 26,573.72.

The Nasdaq composite gained 110.21 points, or 1.4%, to 7,982.47.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 14.36 points, or 1%, to 1,500.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 9.78 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow lost 246.53 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq gained 42.85 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 dropped 19.78 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 445.16 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 3,246.26 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,347.20 points, or 20.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.14 points, or 11.3%.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching the Allen collectors - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
*UPDATED 3:18pm: Frost Advisories expanded for tonight into K-W, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford. A few degrees warmer…
Latest Weather
Read more