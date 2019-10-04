Loading articles...

Hong Kong suspends trains, appeals to public after rioting

A protester moves a barricade near to a fire in the entrance to a subway station in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Masked protesters streamed into Hong Kong streets Friday after the city's embattled leader invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies in a hardening of the government's stance after four months of anti-government demonstrations. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

HONG KONG — All subway and trains services are closed in Hong Kong after another night of rampaging violence that a new ban on face masks failed to quell.

After widespread overnight arson attacks, looting, fighting with police and beatings, the government on Saturday called on the public to swing behind it in condemning the increasingly violent protests.

John Lee, the government’s security secretary, says by not condemning violence, people are stoking it.

The MTR transport network, a frequent target of rioters, says all its services are suspended, including the rail line to Hong Kong international airport.

The Associated Press





Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
@PolskaFace We are aware! Construction construction construction! It never ends.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
*UPDATED 3:18pm: Frost Advisories expanded for tonight into K-W, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford. A few degrees warmer…
Latest Weather
Read more