FTC halts 'misleading' real estate seminars with HGTV stars
by Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 6:35 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A court has agreed to put a temporary stop to pricey real estate seminars fronted by HGTV stars after the Federal Trade Commission said promises that the classes could make people rich were “misleading” and “bogus.”
In its complaint Friday, the FTC said that Utah-based Zurixx LLC would hold free real estate events endorsed by HGTV stars, including Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead of “Flip or Flop.” But at the events, attendees would be asked to pay for another three-day class that cost $1,997. And those who paid for those classes would be pitched additional training costing more than $41,000.
When customers complained, the FTC said Zurixx would offer refunds, but only if customers signed an agreement barring them from writing negative reviews or speaking to regulators.
