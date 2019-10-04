Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fed chairman says goal is to keep economy in 'good place'
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 2:07 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy is facing some risks at the moment, but overall it is in a “good place” and the Fed’s main job is to “keep it there as long as possible.”
Powell notes that unemployment is at a half-century low and inflation is running close to the Fed’s 2% target.
He says that while Fed officials believe they have the correct strategy and tools to extend the current record-long expansion, it is important to examine whether any changes could improve the Fed’s handling of the economy.
In his brief remarks, Powell gave no hint on whether the Fed will cut interest rates for a third time this year when it meets later this month.
Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
