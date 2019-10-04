Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Diversity of jury seen as key factor in officer’s conviction
by Tammy Webber, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 12:20 am EDT
Holding a Bible given to her by State District Judge Tammy Kent, former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger leaves court for jail following her sentencing, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Dallas. Guyger, who said she mistook neighbor Botham Jean's apartment for her own and fatally shot him in his living room, was sentenced to a decade in prison. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)
Experts say intense public scrutiny likely led to a racially diverse jury in the trial of the white Dallas police officer who fatally shot a black neighbour in his own apartment.
And they say that diversity may have been an important factor in Amber Guyger’s conviction and 10-year prison sentence.
The case ignited debate over race and policing. Critics questioned whether race played a factor in Guyger’s decision to use deadly force.
Alex Piquero is a criminologist at the University of Texas at Dallas. He says the trial “had a magnifying glass on it,” and jury selection was a fairer process because of that.
Prosecutors and defence attorneys, he says, likely realized there would be a huge public outcry if the jury had been mostly white.