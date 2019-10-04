Loading articles...

Cyprus: Turkey’s new gas drilling bid ‘severe escalation’

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus is condemning Turkey’s new attempt to drill for gas in waters where European energy companies are already licensed to conduct a hydrocarbons search as a “severe escalation” of Ankara’s illegal actions, and is vowing to fight the move.

The government on Friday denounced the arrival of a Turkish drillship in an area licensed to France’s Total and Italy’s Eni as “utterly provocative and aggressive behaviour” in defiance of the east Mediterranean island nation’s sovereign rights.

It said Ankara is putting regional stability and security at risk by choosing to “irreversibly depart from international legality,” adding it would not yield to “threats and bullying tactics” of a bygone era.

Turkey doesn’t recognize Cyprus as a state and claims much of the island’s exclusive economic zone as its own, saying it’s acting to protect its interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.

The Associated Press

