Crown begins questioning of Quebec man charged in murders of ex-wife, stranger

ST-JEROME, Que. — A Quebec man charged with the first-degree murders of two people, including his ex-wife, has told a jury that a combination of stress and anger were precursors to the killing.

Ugo Fredette was under cross examination by the Crown on Friday, two days after taking the stand in his defence.

Fredette has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murders of his ex, Veronique Barbe, and Yvon Lacasse, a random stranger he came across at a highway stop.

Defence lawyer Louis-Alexandre Martin has told the court his client’s actions were not premeditated and that he snapped on the day of killings. Martin urged jurors to find Fredette guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter on both counts.

The Crown argued that Fredette couldn’t accept the end of his relationship with Barbe, 41, so he allegedly stabbed her 17 times before fleeing with a child who was present at the scene. While on the lam, he allegedly killed Lacasse, 71, before stealing the man’s car at a rest stop.

Fredette, 43, was arrested Sept. 15, 2017, in Ontario. He was reportedly spotted by citizens across Quebec during his alleged run from authorities.

On Friday, the accused brushed off the Crown’s assertion his relationship with Barbe was “toxic,” describing it instead as “intense” or “hard-core.”

Fredette was also questioned about a violent altercation outside the home he shared with Barbe just four days before both murders.

Prosecutor Steve Baribeau asked Fredette if he had a problem with violence.

“What happened is unacceptable,” Fredette said, alleging it was the first time such an altercation between the two had taken place.

Fredette elected to take the stand in his own defence and told jurors Wednesday he exploded when Barbe threatened him with a knife on Sept. 14, 2017.

The accused testified that he didn’t remember stabbing his ex-wife numerous times and was left with a singular image of her, inert on the ground, with a knife in her stomach.

As for the slaying of Lacasse, Fredette said he was ashamed.

He said he attacked Lacasse at a rest stop because he thought the man was trying to kidnap the same six-year-old boy Fredette had fled with.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

Stephanie Marin, The Canadian Press