Loading articles...

BP names replacement for Dudley as group chief executive

LONDON — Oil company BP says 49-year-old Bernard Looney will take over as CEO as Bob Dudley, who oversaw the aftermath of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, retires early next year.

BP said Friday that Dudley, 64, will step down as CEO and leave the board in early February after delivering the company’s 2019 full year results. He will retire at the end of March after a 40-year career.

Looney is currently the head of BP’s upstream operations and will join the board when Dudley leaves it in February.

Dudley became CEO soon after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, an environmental catastrophe that killed 11 workers. The spill cost BP over $60 billion, which Dudley managed by selling off businesses and refocusing operations.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:30 AM
CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Thursday’s morning low was 8.4°C. As of 5am this morning it’s 8.2°C at #Toronto YYZ Coolest morning so far but wait…
Latest Weather
Read more