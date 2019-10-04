Loading articles...

B.C. cabinet minister Jinny Sims steps aside amid RCMP investigation

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says a member of his cabinet has stepped aside after the appointment of a special prosecutor and an RCMP investigation.

In a three-paragraph statement, Horgan says he was informed of the investigation into Citizens’ Services Minister Jinny Sims by the attorney general.

No other information on the nature of the investigation was released and Sims says in a statement she is not aware of the allegations that have been made against her.

She says she is confident her name will be cleared.

Horgan says he accepted Sims’s resignation during the investigation because it was “appropriate under the circumstances.”

Sims was first elected as the legislature member for Surrey-Panorama in the 2017 provincial election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

 

The Canadian Press

