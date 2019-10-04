Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Army veteran deported after drug conviction now a citizen
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 4, 2019 6:14 pm EDT
CHICAGO — An Army veteran deported to Mexico in 2018 after being released from prison on a drug conviction says he has become a U.S. citizen.
A spokeswoman for Miguel Perez Jr. says he was informed he is now a U.S. citizen early Friday.
Perez Jr., who was raised in Chicago, had a green card. But after serving 7 1/2 years for a 2008 nonviolent drug conviction, the 41-year-old was deported last year. He was granted permission last month by immigration officials to re-enter the country for another chance to become a U.S. citizen. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned him in August.
Perez Jr. joined the Army before 9-11 and served with a Special Forces unit in Afghanistan. He suffered a brain injury while in the war zone.
Perez Jr. had been living in the Mexican border town of Tijuana following his deportation.
The Associated Press
