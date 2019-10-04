Loading articles...

Army veteran deported after drug conviction now a citizen

CHICAGO — An Army veteran deported to Mexico in 2018 after being released from prison on a drug conviction says he has become a U.S. citizen.

A spokeswoman for Miguel Perez Jr. says he was informed he is now a U.S. citizen early Friday.

Perez Jr., who was raised in Chicago, had a green card. But after serving 7 1/2 years for a 2008 nonviolent drug conviction, the 41-year-old was deported last year. He was granted permission last month by immigration officials to re-enter the country for another chance to become a U.S. citizen. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoned him in August.

Perez Jr. joined the Army before 9-11 and served with a Special Forces unit in Afghanistan. He suffered a brain injury while in the war zone.

Perez Jr. had been living in the Mexican border town of Tijuana following his deportation.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Avenue collectors - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 PM
*UPDATED 3:18pm: Frost Advisories expanded for tonight into K-W, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford. A few degrees warmer…
Latest Weather
Read more