2011 murder of eastern Missouri woman to get new look

ST. LOUIS — The 2011 murder of an eastern Missouri woman is getting new scrutiny.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Andy Binder on Friday confirmed an investigation by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis in the death of Betsy Faria. It is the latest development in a string of events that have seen Faria’s husband convicted in the killing, but later exonerated; and her friend, Pamela Hupp, who was sent to prison for life for killing a man in another county in 2016.

Faria was stabbed 55 times in February 2011, soon after Hupp became beneficiary of Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy.

Russ Faria was charged and initially convicted. The conviction was overturned and he was acquitted at retrial in 2015. He blamed Hupp, who denies killing Betsy Faria.

This story has been corrected to show that Betsy Faria’s death is getting new scrutiny.

