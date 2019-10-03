Loading articles...

Yemeni officials say protester killed at separatist rally

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials and medics say a protester was killed and five were wounded as forces loyal to the country’s internationally recognized government used live ammunition to disperse a rally by separatists in the southern province of Shabwa.

According to the officials, dozens of supporters of separatists took to the streets of the southern town of Azzan on Thursday, to denounce President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

A security official with Hadi’s government says most of the protesters were armed. The medics and officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter with reporters.

In August, violent clashes erupted between forces loyal to Hadi and the separatists, who are ostensible allies in the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi rebels who overran the capital, Sanaa, and most of the north in 2014.

Ahemd Al-Ha, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
Northbound 427 north of the 407 2 lanes are blocked due to a collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 55 minutes ago
As of 5am, (Oct 3) it’s the coolest morning so far this season! #Toronto YYZ. Even cooler tomorrow morning 🥶
Latest Weather
Read more